Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker Buys 15,919 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.91. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth $14,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

