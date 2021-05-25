STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STERIS to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE STE opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,121 shares of company stock worth $1,026,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

