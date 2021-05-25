Stipend (SPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $482.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,696.87 or 1.00180498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.16 or 0.01066094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00488271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00353344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00089863 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.