Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Denali Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,280% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 call options.

Shares of DNLI opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,251 shares of company stock worth $11,860,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

