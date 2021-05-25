Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

STOK opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.35. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $416,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $321,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

