StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.