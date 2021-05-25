Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 26,223 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.