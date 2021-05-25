Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 114,297 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

