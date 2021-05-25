Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $475,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

