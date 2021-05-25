Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 204,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,827 shares during the period.

PWZ opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

