Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 35,228 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Prospect Capital worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 245,856 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

