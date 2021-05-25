Student Coin (STC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Student Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Student Coin has a market cap of $94.42 million and $1.64 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Student Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.36 or 0.00969553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.17 or 0.09997091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,476,219,256 coins. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Student Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Student Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.