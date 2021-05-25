Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $15,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGR. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:RGR opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,447. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

