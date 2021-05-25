Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Shares Down 8.3%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s share price fell 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZEVF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Suez Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Water; Recycling and Recovery; Environmental Technology & Solutions; and Other.

