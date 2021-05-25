Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) versus Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.45 billion 0.44 $284.17 million $0.87 31.56 Bankinter $2.16 billion 3.29 $616.74 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Chemical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sumitomo Chemical and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bankinter 3 3 1 0 1.71

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical N/A N/A N/A Bankinter N/A -4.83% -0.26%

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable funds, investment funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; retirement funds and regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration; switch; asset management; accounts management; and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it holds and purchases securities; issues debt securities; operates as special purpose vehicle; and operates as a credit institution. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 388 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental EspaÃ±ol, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

