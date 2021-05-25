Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 19,344 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 502,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after acquiring an additional 259,413 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

