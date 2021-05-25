Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 407 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

