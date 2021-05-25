Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 191 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 6,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,165 shares of company stock worth $5,369,975 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

STT stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.