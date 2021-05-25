Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,397 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 240,758 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

HST stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

