Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 541 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

