Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.76. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.