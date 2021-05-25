Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.43. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.