Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.58 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $575.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $546.71 and its 200 day moving average is $465.42. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $195.11 and a one year high of $595.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

