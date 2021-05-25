Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,902,824 shares of company stock worth $537,296,806 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

