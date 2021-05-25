Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 19,344 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

