Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

