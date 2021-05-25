Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.12. 52,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,164,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Specifically, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

