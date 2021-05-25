Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 194,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.47. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

