Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

