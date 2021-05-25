Susquehanna Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ICAP increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.23.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 71,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

