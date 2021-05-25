Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SVCBF opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

