Swarm 24-Hour Volume Tops $33,802.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Swarm has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $33,802.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00960721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.91 or 0.09921778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

