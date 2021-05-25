Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.