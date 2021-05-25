Swiss National Bank Buys 19,900 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Cadence Design Systems worth $146,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,902 shares of company stock worth $57,565,000 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

