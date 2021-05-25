Swiss National Bank Has $134.27 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.76% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $134,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $159.45 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.02 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

