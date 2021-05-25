Swiss National Bank Has $142.50 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $142,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

