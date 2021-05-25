Swiss National Bank Has $156.24 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Parker-Hannifin worth $156,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $68,444,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $305.87 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

