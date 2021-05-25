Swiss National Bank Has $164.23 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $164,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

