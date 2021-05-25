Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,500 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of General Dynamics worth $170,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.86. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

