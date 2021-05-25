Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $151,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $536.88 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.69 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.