Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $139.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Shares of SYNA opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.