SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,226 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $59,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

