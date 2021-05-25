Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 3.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sysco by 128.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 420,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 236,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. 76,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,023. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.44, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

