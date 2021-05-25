Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -160.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

