Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Sidoti currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Systemax by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Systemax by 3,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Systemax by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Systemax by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

