Tael Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $119.16, $7.20, $24.72 and $45.75.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00076018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.46 or 0.00964161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.03 or 0.10018617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $18.11, $119.16, $13.96, $4.92, $34.91, $10.00, $5.22, $45.75, $6.32, $62.56 and $24.72. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

