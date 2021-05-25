Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.27. The stock had a trading volume of 68,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.