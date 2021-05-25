Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Announces Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

TH opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $297.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

TH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

