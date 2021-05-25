Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

Shares of TH stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

