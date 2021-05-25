Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.04.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.